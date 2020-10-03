Raab says Britain won't be 'held over a barrel' by EU anymore

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the European Union no longer has the power to treat Britain poorly, and any deal on its future relationship with the bloc must be fair.

“Yes, we want a Free Trade deal with the EU, but any deal must be fair. The days of being held over a barrel by Brussels are long gone,” Raab said in a speech broadcast on Saturday as part of the Conservative Party’s annual conference.