EU sees UK Brexit proposal "no basis for a deal" - sources

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A European Parliament Brexit group believes that the proposals put forward by the British government on Wednesday “do not represent a basis for an agreement”, according to the draft of a statement seen by Reuters ahead of release later in the day.

Separately, a senior EU official said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposal “can’t fly”, largely because it did not offer a solution for the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland once the UK province has left the EU’s customs union.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers

