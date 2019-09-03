The British Conservatives who rebelled and will be expelled from party

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Twenty-one lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party rebelled against Prime Minster Boris Johnson on Tuesday by backing the first step towards legislating to block a no-deal Brexit. They will be expelled from the Conservative Party.

The 21 lawmakers are as follows:

Guto Bebb

Alistair Burt

David Gauke

Sam Gyimah

Richard Harrington

Anne Milton

Nicholas Soames

Richard Benyon

Greg Clark

Justine Greening

Philip Hammond

Margot James

Caroline Nokes

Rory Stewart

Steve Brine

Kenneth Clarke

Dominic Grieve

Stephen Hammond

Oliver Letwin

Antoinette Sandbach

Edward Vaizey