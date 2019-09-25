UK government will seek recess for Conservative Conference - source

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The British government will ask lawmakers on Thursday to approve a motion that would temporarily shut parliament to allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing Conservative Party to hold its annual conference next week, a source said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said the government would put forward motion to call a recess. Conservative conference is due to run from Sept. 29 until Oct. 2. Any such motion would be subject to the approval of lawmakers in parliament. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)