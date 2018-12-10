Brexit backstop assurances will be irrelevant if not in divorce deal: Rees-Mogg

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Any assurances Britain secures from the European Union over the contentious Irish backstop in the Brexit divorce deal will be “completely irrelevant” if they are not in the Withdrawal Agreement, Eurosceptic lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday.

He said the chance Britain leaves the EU without a deal had gone up after Prime Minister Theresa May delayed a vote in Parliament on the agreement and said she would instead go back to the EU and seek reassurances over the backstop.

Setting out his demands, Rees-Mogg told reporters that removing the backstop from the agreement would solve most of his problems with the deal, and that merely adding an end-date for the backstop would not be enough.

“Anything that is not physically in the treaty is ‘junior law’, so if the prime minister comes back with a statement, warm words, it’s completely irrelevant because the treaty outranks it,” Rees-Mogg told reporters. “Unless it’s an amendment to the treaty, it’s pointless.”