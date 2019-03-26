Bonds News
Head of UK Conservative eurosceptics: it's May's deal or no Brexit

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The leader of a faction in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party demanding a clean break from the European Union said there was a clear choice now facing lawmakers: back the government’s divorce deal or risk no Brexit at all.

Lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg’s comments indicated he could scale back his opposition to May’s deal for leaving the European Union ahead of a another potential vote in parliament on her plan, which has already been rejected twice.

On Monday, British lawmakers wrested control of the parliamentary agenda from the government for a day in a highly unusual bid to find a way through the Brexit impasse.

“The choice seems to be Mrs May’s deal or no Brexit” Rees-Mogg said on Twitter. (Reporting By David Milliken and Andrew MacAskill Editing by William Schomberg)

