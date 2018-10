BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Changing Conservative leader would likely cause more problems than it solves and the party should back Prime Minister Theresa May, senior Eurosceptic lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday.

Rees-Mogg, considered a possible successor to May, said the Conservatives lack of a parliamentary majority meant it would be difficult for an alternative leader to push through an ambitious Brexit deal. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Elisabeth O’Leary)