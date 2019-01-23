Eurosceptic Rees-Mogg hopeful of changes to UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal could be reformed to make it acceptable to pro-Brexit lawmakers in her party who object to proposals on the Irish border, prominent “Leave” lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Wednesday.

Rees-Mogg, who chairs the eurosceptic European Research Group, was among the Conservative lawmakers to vote against May’s deal when it was overwhelmingly defeated last week, but he said he was more optimistic that changes might be made to the deal.

“I think at last, things are going our way ... I think there is good news for us to hope that a reformation of this deal could be achieved that could make it acceptable,” he added at a think-tank event.

“But ... it is not there yet and until it is, people like me will vote against the deal.” (Reporting by William James; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)