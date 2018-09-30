FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Parliament and EU will reject May's Brexit plan - UK lawmaker Rees-Mogg

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Leading Eurosceptic lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg on Sunday predicted that neither the British parliament or the European Union would accept Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, and that leaving the bloc without an exit deal should hold no fear.

“The (opposition) Labour Party doesn’t like it and will vote against it. The Conservative Party doesn’t seem to like it and we will vote against it, and the EU won’t accept it,” Rees-Mogg told a pro-Brexit rally at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James)

