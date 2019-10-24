Bonds News
UK parliament will have chance to vote on Monday for early election

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British lawmakers will have a chance on Monday to vote on whether to hold an early national election, the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to ask him to back an election on Dec. 12 and offering until Nov. 6 to pass legislation to ratify the government’s exit deal with the European Union.

“Members will have an opportunity to debate and approve a motion relating to an early parliamentary election,” Rees-Mogg told parliament.

Reporting by Kate Holton and David Milliken, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

