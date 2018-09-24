FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM May will change her mind on Brexit, says leading eurosceptic

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will eventually decide to abandon her strategy for maintaining close trade ties with the European Union because it lacks support, a leading eurosceptic lawmaker in her Conservative Party said on Monday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group of anti-EU lawmakers in May’s ruling Conservative party, said the so-called Chequers plan is opposed by European politicians and large parts of the British public.

“The prime minister is a lady of singular wisdom and therefore is likely to recognize the reality that Chequers does not have much support either in this country or abroad,” Rees-Mogg said.

Last week, EU leaders rejected May’s proposal to seek a free trade area for goods with the EU and some rebels in May’s party have threatened to vote down a deal if she clinches one. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)

