UK's Rees-Mogg says DUP should find comfort in new Brexit deal

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain has secured a good deal with the European Union which ensures the whole United Kingdom is one customs union and should provide comfort to the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said.

The DUP has said it could not support the deal proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but Rees-Mogg said the fact the Irish border backstop had been removed should provide reassurance.

“It is a really exciting and positive deal. It removes the undemocratic backstop. It is a huge advance for the whole of the United Kingdom. It will ensure that we are one single customs territory,” Rees-Mogg said in parliament.

“I hope my friends in the DUP will also find that what it does for the whole of the United Kingdom is something over which they can have comfort and support.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)