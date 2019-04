LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - The legislation necessary for a potential second referendum on Brexit would take around 12 months to prepare, Britain’s Brexit minister said on Wednesday.

Holding a new referendum would have a “chilling” effect on business, Stephen Barclay told a committee of lawmakers.

“I think the legislation for a second referendum would take around 12 months,” Barclay said. (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by Elisabeth O’Leary Editing by William Schomberg)