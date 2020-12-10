EU Commission proposes ways to avoid Brexit disruption without deal

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said it was proposing ways to avoid air and road disruption if Britain and the European Union fail to agree a trade deal by the end of this year, as well as one-year deal on fisheries.

Basic connections by road and air would continue for six months, the Commission said in a statement.

On fishing, the Commission said it proposed: “a regulation to create the appropriate legal framework until 31 December 2021, or until a fisheries agreement with the UK has been concluded – whichever date is earlier – for continued reciprocal access by EU and UK vessels to each other’s waters after 31 December 2020.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)