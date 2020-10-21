UK sets out plans for post-Brexit financial regulation

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain set out a roadmap for post-Brexit financial regulation on Wednesday, saying it wanted to improve regulatory standards and would increase the maximum sentence for market abuse to 10 years from seven years.

“Now the UK has left the EU, we must ensure we have a regulatory regime that works for the UK and allows us to seize new opportunities in the global economy,” junior finance minister John Glen said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)