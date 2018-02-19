FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 12:16 PM / a day ago

New British party inspired by France's Macron seeks to overturn Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A new British political party inspired by French President Emmanuel Macron’s rise to power launched a national electoral campaign on Monday aimed at stopping Brexit.

The Renew party, which was launched last year , said it would seek to stoke debate on Brexit as it said Britain’s main political parties had lost touch with voters who feel abandoned by the political elite.

“We intend to be tough on Brexit and tough on the causes of Brexit,” said James Torrance, the party’s head of strategy. “We’ll pressure MPs to consider the national interest and put Remain back on the table in a vote on the final EU deal.”

Since the referendum, supporters of EU membership have been exploring a range of legal and political methods to prevent what they see as the biggest mistake in post-World War Two British political history.

Prime Minister Theresa May, whose government and party is divided over Brexit, has just eight months to strike a withdrawal deal with the EU but insists Britain will leave at 2300 GMT on March 29, 2019. (Reporting by Andew MacAskill, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

