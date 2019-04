LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - As many as 15 ministers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government are on the edge of resigning over her Brexit talks with the opposition Labour Party, The Sun newspaper reported.

Five of those considering resigning are cabinet ministers, the newspaper said.

“Many, many colleagues in government are just seething and a lot of us are on the edge now,” the newspaper quoted one unidentified minister as saying. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Costas Pitas)