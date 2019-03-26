UK lawmakers propose Brexit choice between no-deal and "revoke" if all else fails

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British lawmakers have proposed letting parliament choose between leaving the European Union without a deal or stopping Brexit altogether as an option to be voted on as part of a series of indicative votes to be held on Wednesday.

Jo Maugham, a lawyer and campaigner, tweeted details of the cross party proposal and said: “If No Deal and Revoke (Article 50) are all that is left she (Prime Minister Theresa May) must put the choice between them to MPs.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)