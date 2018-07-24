UK's Brexit negotiating position a "far advanced offer" - minister

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday the government’s negotiating stance set out this month by Prime Minister Theresa May was a “far advanced offer”, suggesting it would not be changed fundamentally in talks.

“(It is) faithful to the referendum, making sure we’ve got frictionless trade with the continent and also freeing us up to more of that global international trade we’ve talked about,” Raab told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

“So it reconciles, I hope, those ambitions but it also takes into account our experience of the negotiations to date, so it is a far advanced offer.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)