Brexit: Romania says political will can resolve problems of Brexit extension

GENEVA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to respond to any UK request for an extension to the Brexit timetable, and problems such as the European Parliament elections can be overcome if there is the political will, Romania’s Minister for European Affairs said.

George Ciamba told Reuters on Wednesday that Romania, as the current holder of the EU’s rotating presidency, was still making plans for a disorderly Brexit but was more optimistic after Prime Minister Theresa May paved the way for a delay beyond the planned Brexit date of March 29. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Andrew Heavens)