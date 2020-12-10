Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK

UK remains committed to trying to secure EU trade deal, says PM's spokesman

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British and European Union flags flutter ahead of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's arrival for a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain remains committed to trying to bridge differences in trade talks with the European Union, but will not accept any deal that does not respect its sovereignty, a spokesman for the prime minister said on Thursday.

“We’re determined not to leave any route to a fair deal untested, which is why we’ve asked the negotiators to continue to negotiate today and tomorrow,” Boris Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Paul Sandle

