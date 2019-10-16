Market News
October 16, 2019 / 10:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

EU's Barnier is optimistic of getting a Brexit deal on Wednesday - RTE reporter

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has told commissioners he is optimistic of getting a deal done on Wednesday, RTE reporter Tony Connelly said.

“Michel Barnier has told EU Commissioners he is optimistic of getting a deal done today,” Connelly said.

“It’s understood officials are confident that a solution can be found” on VAT. “It’s understood consent is also proving difficult, with a senior EU source saying the DUP are pushing to restore a tighter Stormont lock.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

