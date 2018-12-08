UK minister Rudd says May's Brexit deal is best option

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s work and pensions minister Amber Rudd said Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was the best option and the only plan available for leaving the European Union, although she admitted a plan B might be needed.
Members of parliament look set to vote down May’s deal on Tuesday, a move which risks hurtling the world’s fifth-largest economy into even deeper uncertainty and leaving open a number of possible outcomes including a disorderly Brexit.
“The best deal we have is the one the Prime Minister’s put forward,” Rudd told BBC radio on Saturday. “There is only one plan.”
Reporting by Sarah Young Editing by Gareth Jones