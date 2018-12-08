UK minister Rudd says May's Brexit deal is best option

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s work and pensions minister Amber Rudd said Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was the best option and the only plan available for leaving the European Union, although she admitted a plan B might be needed.

Members of parliament look set to vote down May’s deal on Tuesday, a move which risks hurtling the world’s fifth-largest economy into even deeper uncertainty and leaving open a number of possible outcomes including a disorderly Brexit.

“The best deal we have is the one the Prime Minister’s put forward,” Rudd told BBC radio on Saturday. “There is only one plan.”