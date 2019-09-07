UK Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd resigns - Twitter account

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd resigned from the government on Saturday, saying she cannot stand by while loyal Conservatives are expelled from the party.

Earlier this week 21 Conservative lawmakers were ousted from the ruling party after failing to vote with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

“I have resigned from Cabinet and surrendered the Conservative whip,” Rudd said on her Twitter account.

“I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled. I have spoken to the PM and my association chairman to explain,” she added.