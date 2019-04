AMSTERDAM, April 10 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a tweet he had spoken to British counterpart Theresa May ahead of an emergency European Council summit on Wednesday at which the bloc’s leaders will discuss a second delay to Brexit.

Rutte gave no details of the conversation, but said he was also due to talk with European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and Council president Donald Tusk. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)