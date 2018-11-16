Dutch PM Rutte: unlikely EU countries will want to alter Brexit deal

THE HAGUE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said European Union countries would not be willing to change the proposed Brexit deal if it were rejected by the British parliament.

“It is highly unlikely that we will make important changes to these proposals”, Rutte said. “We have talked about this for so long, everybody has been heavily involved. We will have a good look at parts of the proposals, but major changes seem unlikely to me.”