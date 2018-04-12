FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 12:15 PM / in 4 hours

Growth in London's finance centre to stall because of Brexit, says Santander boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - The chairwoman of Spain’s biggest bank Banco Santander Ana Botin warned on Thursday that growth in London’s financial centre was set to stall due to the turmoil triggered by Brexit.

“I don’t think so many companies or people are going to leave the UK, it is the people that are not coming that we should worry about because the UK was on a huge upward trend and that is not as strong now,” Botin told the audience at an event organised by the Wall Street Journal in London.

“The U.S. is taking lots of steps to make their finance centre more competitive. It is not about the UK versus continental Europe, it is about the UK against the U.S. and the big financial centres.” (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Sinead Cruise)

