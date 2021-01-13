Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Scottish seafood deliveries to resume on Jan. 18, logistics group says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The biggest logistics provider for the Scottish seafood industry said it would resume a form of delivery service to Europe on January 18, after it hit post-Brexit problems with health checks, IT-systems and customs documents.

DFDS said in a statement it would resume Groupage Export Service - which allows multiple exporters to shop products in one truck - once it had cleared the backlog, and said deliveries would take longer to arrive than before Britain left the EU.

Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up