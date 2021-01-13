Scottish seafood deliveries to resume on Jan. 18, logistics group says

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The biggest logistics provider for the Scottish seafood industry said it would resume a form of delivery service to Europe on January 18, after it hit post-Brexit problems with health checks, IT-systems and customs documents.

DFDS said in a statement it would resume Groupage Export Service - which allows multiple exporters to shop products in one truck - once it had cleared the backlog, and said deliveries would take longer to arrive than before Britain left the EU.