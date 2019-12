LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the Scottish National Party (SNP) should stop trying to break up the United Kingdom and focus more on delivering policy for the people of Scotland.

“I feel that the (SNP) should concentrate more on delivering on the domestic priorities of the people of Scotland and rather less on breaking up our United Kingdom,” Johnson told parliament. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)