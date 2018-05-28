Independent Scotland would not join euro - Sturgeon

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - An independent Scotland would not join the euro currency, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday, adding there was “absolutely nothing” stopping the country keeping the pound.

“It is not my party’s position to go into the euro and I do see that changing. Self evidently it is not a requirement for EU membership in practice,” Sturgeon said, speaking at an event hosted by the Politico news website in Brussels.

“The pound is Scotland’s currency right now. The pound, as everybody knows, is a fully tradable international currency. There is absolutely nothing to stop Scotland from using the pound,” Sturgeon added. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek Editing by Alastair Macdonald)