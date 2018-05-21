Now is not the time for Scottish independence vote - British PM May

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May believes that now is not the time for a second referendum on Scottish independence, her spokesman said on Monday, adding there was no appetite for one.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she would again consider another vote on independence for Scotland when the British government offers some certainty over Brexit.

“Now is not the time for another divisive independence referendum and there is no appetite for one,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)