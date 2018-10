GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s exit from the European Union is a serious problem for Scotland for which the only solution is Scottish independence from the United Kingdom, Nicola Sturgeon told her Scottish National Party (SNP) on Tuesday.

“Brexit is a serious problem for Scotland,” she told the SNP conference. “The only solution to that is to become an independent country.” (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)