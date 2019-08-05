European Currency News
Scotland would vote for independence - Ashcroft poll shows

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Scottish voters would vote for independence from the United Kingdom, according to a poll by Michael Ashcroft, the first major published survey to show a lead for independence since March 2017.

Asked how they would vote in an independence referendum, 46% said they would vote for independence and 43% against. Excluding those who said they did not know or would not vote, this amounted to a lead of 52% to 48% for an independent Scotland.

“In the wake of [Prime Minister] Boris Johnson’s visit to Edinburgh last week I polled Scots to measure support for a second independence referendum and to gauge opinion on independence itself,” Ashcroft, a Conservative who opposed Johnson’s leadership, said.

“I found a small majority in favour of a new vote – and the first lead for an independent Scotland for more than two years,” he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

