FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 19, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Scottish Conservative leader warns over Brexit fishing rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, March 19 (Reuters) - Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said on Monday she would not support a Brexit deal which failed to deliver full control over fish stocks and vessel access.

“That we now have to wait until 2020 to assume full control is an undoubted disappointment,” said Davidson, who leads British Prime Minister Theresa May’s party in Scotland. “Having spoken to fishing leaders today, I know they are deeply frustrated with this outcome.

“I should make it clear today that I will not support a deal as we leave the EU which, over the long-term, fails to deliver that full control over fish stocks and vessel access,” she said. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary in Edinburgh; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.