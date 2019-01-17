UK says second Brexit vote would take a year to organise - Telegraph reporter

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A second referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union would take a year to organise, according to official government guidance shown to lawmakers on Wednesday, a Telegraph reporter said on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May earlier said a one-page document had been shown to lawmakers during meetings aimed at finding a way forward on Brexit.

“In order to inform the discussions, a very short paper set out in factual detail the number of months that would be required, this was illustrative only and our position of course is that there will be no second referendum,” she said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)