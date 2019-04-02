UK police say devices left on rail line in suspected Brexit sabotage plan

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - British police were on Tuesday investigating two incidents where objects were placed on railway tracks to sabotage the network in what they believed was deliberate action relating to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“This was a serious and deliberate attempt by someone to cause significant sabotage and disruption to Britain’s rail network,” Sean O’Callaghan from British Transport Police said in a statement.

“We’re are currently keeping an open mind on why someone would put their life at risk to place these items on a live railway, however our early assessment has led us to believe it relates to Britain’s exit from the European Union,” he said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)