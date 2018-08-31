EU's Barnier sees ambitious security partnership with Britain after Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that the bloc was seeking an “ambitious partnership” on security issues with Britain after its exit from the bloc.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab attends a media briefing with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, after a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Barnier said he had discussed security cooperation after Britain leaves the EU with Brexit minister Dominic Raab at a meeting in Brussels on Friday.

“We discussed a subject which is extremely important, serious, which is the security of our citizens,” Barnier told reporters after the Raab meeting.

“On internal security matters, we are prepared to build an ambitious partnership with the United Kingdom.”