UK ex-defence chiefs warn May's Brexit deal threatens national security

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Two former British defence chiefs have said that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement will threaten national security if it is passed by lawmakers next week, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Former Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service Richard Dearlove and the former Chief of Defence Staff Charles Guthrie warned the agreement would “threaten the national security of the country in fundamental ways,” in a letter to local Conservative Party leaders obtained by Sky. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)