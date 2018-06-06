UK says security too important to be negotiated away in Brexit

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit Minister David Davis said security co-operation between the United Kingdom and the European Union was too important to be negotiated away in Brexit talks.

He said the two sides must work together quickly to avoid any gap in operational capability after Britain leaves the European Union next year, adding that the British government would respect the remit of the European Court of Justice when co-operating with EU agencies in security matters.

He also cautioned the EU: harming Britain would harm the whole of Europe. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)