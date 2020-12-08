Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EU welcomes UK dropping of EU exit treaty breaches

European Commissioner Vice-President Maros Sefcovic speaks during a media conference at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic welcomed on Tuesday that Britain had removed clauses in its internal markets bill that breached Britain’s withdrawal agreement and would not introduce similar provisions in a taxation bill.

“We will continue to follow this closely and make sure the contentious provisions are effectively withdrawn,” Sefcovic told a news conference.

He added that open issues on a possible trade deal with Britain will be addressed at a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels in the coming days.

Reporting by Kate Abnett and John Chalmers; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

