EU will work to last minute get a Brexit trade deal, Sefcovic says

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Union wants a Brexit trade deal with Britain and will work until the last minute to get a fair agreement, though not at any cost, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday.

“It has to be a fair agreement for both sides - we are not going to sign an agreement at any cost,” Sefcovic told reporters after a meeting with Britain’s Brexit supremo Michael Gove in London.

“The European Union is ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties,” Sefcovic said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)