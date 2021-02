FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called talks with Britain’s top Brexit minister Michael Gove in London constructive.

“Set to intensify our joint work on Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol to ensure solutions mutually agreed in December are implemented and to address all outstanding issues,” Sefcovic wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.