July 8 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.23 billion) to the European Union as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement, RTÉ News bit.ly/3jVNAtJ reported late on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8448 euros) (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)