Sumitomo Mitsui to set up Frankfurt unit in preparation for Brexit
July 3, 2017 / 3:22 AM / in 3 months

Sumitomo Mitsui to set up Frankfurt unit in preparation for Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said on Monday its core banking unit, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), has decided to set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt as it prepares for Britain’s exit from the European Union in 2019.

The move is "to ensure that SMBC can continue offering banking services to clients with no disruption once the UK leaves the EU," the Japanese financial group said in a statement: bit.ly/2tgc4RR (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

