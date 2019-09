LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Scottish National Party spokesman Ian Blackford on Wednesday said parliament needed to remove Prime Minister Boris Johnson and eliminate the threat of a no-deal Brexit before it would agree to hold a national election.

“Once we have removed the prime minister, removed the threat of no deal, the people must have their say through a general election as quickly as is possible,” he told parliament. (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)