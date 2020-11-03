Brexit talks "stuck" on fisheries, no agreement on two other issues - EU, UK sources

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - EU-UK trade negotiations have so far failed to agree on their three most persistent disagreements - the so-called level playing field, fisheries and settling disputes - sources from both sides told Reuters on Tuesday.

The impasse comes after nearly two weeks of intensified talks to salvage free trade between the 27-nation European Union and Britain from 2021. The negotiations now are in a final stretch to seal a new trade agreement by Nov. 15. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alex Richardson)