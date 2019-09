MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A deal to leave the European Union would help manage issues including the treatment of international business groups and logistics around the British territory of Gibraltar, UK Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday.

Speaking in Madrid, Barclay said that large corporate groups like IAG, which operates Iberia and British Airways airlines, wanted certainty for their business. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, writing by Jose Elías Rodríguez; Editing by Toby Chopra)