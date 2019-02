MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The European Union will not agree to renegotiate the deal on Britain’s exit from the bloc but there might be some margin for manoeuvre for a statement on the Irish backstop, a Spanish foreign ministry source told Reuters.

The comment came after Bloomberg wrote that Spanish Foreign Ministry Josep Borrell had said a revised Brexit accord was being hammered out. (Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Hugh Lawson)