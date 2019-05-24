Hard Brexit seems almost impossible to avoid - Spain government spokeswoman

MADRID, May 24 (Reuters) - A hard Brexit seems almost impossible to avoid after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would stand down, the acting spokeswoman for the Spanish government said on Friday.

“A hard Brexit seems a reality that is almost impossible to avoid,” Isabel Celaa said in a press conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

The Spanish government has contingency plans in place for all eventual outcomes over Britain’s planned exit from Europe, Celaa added. (Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Ingrid Melander)