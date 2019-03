MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - Spain plans to grant residency to about 400,000 British citizens in the event of a hard Brexit, Spanish daily El Pais reported on Friday ahead of the publication of Madrid’s Brexit contingency plans.

The residency plan makes clear that measures agreed by Spain would be conditional on Britain offering similar treatment for Spaniards living and working there, El Pais wrote. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Gareth Jones)